Varun Dhawan and Atlee's collaboration is the talk of the town at the moment and recent reports suggest that the film is an official remake of his 2016 film Theri which featured Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson in lead roles. It will be interesting to see Varun stepping into the role of Thalapathy Vijay in the film's Bollywood remake.Not Thalapathy 68, Atlee to Direct Varun Dhawan Next in Bollywood After Finishing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan – Reports

Varun Dhawan-Atlee Film Is Going to Be Theri Remake

Varum Dhawan’s next is #Theri hindi remake. Produced by Atlee. — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) May 15, 2023

