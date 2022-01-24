Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dala celebrate their first anniversary today (January 24) and to commemorate the same, both of them shared a few unseen photos from his marriage on Instagram. Their shaadi was quite an intimate and secret affair as the two tied the knot in Alibaug during the coronavirus pandemic. And as the duo celebrate their one year of togetherness today, we take a look at the five most adorable pics of them that prove they are couple goals. Check it out.

The Couple's Rare Pic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal (@varundvn_natashad_loverzz)

Simply Hot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Cute Together!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Speechless!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Match Made in Heaven!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Dalal (@i.natashadalal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)