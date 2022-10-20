Aditya Roy Kapur will soon have a companion it seems. As during Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party, it was Varun Dhawan's mom Lali Dhawan who promised to find a girl for Aditya. In the viral video from the party, we get to see David Dhawan's wife conversing with Aditya and saying, " I am finding a girl for you.” Haha! Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill, Ananya Panday and Others Arrive in Style at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party (Watch Videos).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)