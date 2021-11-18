Velle, directed by debutante Deven Munjal and produced by Ajay Devgn under Ajay Devgn Ffilms banner, is a tale of four friends and their childish shenanigans in school that land them in trouble. The role of these four friends are played by Karan Deol, Anya Singh, Savant P and Visshesh T. This trailer looks entertaining and promising. It will also give you a glimpse of Rishi (Abhay Deol), a writer-director and his film's leading lady Rohini (Mouni Roy).

Watch The Trailer Of Velle Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)