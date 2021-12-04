All eyes are on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's secret wedding. While there has been no official confirmation on the marriage yet, speculations are quite strong. Now, amidst the wedding preparations, last night (December 3), the paparazzi clicked Vicky leaving Kat's residence after midnight. Dressed in casuals, the actor seemed in quite a great mood. Reportedly, the wedding is going to take place on December 9.

Vicky Kaushal at Katrina Kaif's Residence:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

