Vicky Kaushal has shared a adorable picture of himself on Instagram wherein he is feeling 'thodi khushi, thodi thakaan aur bohot saara satisfaction' as he wraps up a schedule of his next movie. The actor in the click can be seen flashing the victory sign while in posing in a car in a hoodie. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s Latest Sunkissed Holiday Picture Will Make You Crave for More Romantic Glimpses of the Couple!

Have a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

