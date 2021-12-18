Newlywed Vicky Kaushal is back to work! The actor took to Instagram on a Saturday (December 18) morning and shared a sun-kissed selfie. Along with it, he also mentioned that he's on the way for his shoot. The URI star looked handsome in a bearded look. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Rajasthan.

Vicky Kaushal:

