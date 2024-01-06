A video capturing moments of Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad at Ira Khan’s mehndi ceremony has surfaced online. The viral footage showcases the trio enjoying the pre-wedding festivities. Aamir, the proud father of the bride, exuded charm in casual attire, Kiran looked stunning in a saree and Azad looked adorable in ethnic attire. This video has been shared by singer Ashu Sharma, who performed at the event, on Instagram. Video of Aamir Khan Kissing Ex-Wife Kiran Rao at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding Goes Viral – WATCH.

Ira Khan’s Mehndi Ceremony

