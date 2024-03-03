Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently announced that they are expecting their first child and will be welcoming their little bundle of joy in September 2024. The couple, who also attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations, performed at the gala affair. A video of the pregnant actress and Ranveer dancing to the peppy song “Gallan Goodiyaan” at the Jamnagar event is now going viral on the internet. This heartwarming video of the parents-to-be is winning over the hearts of many. Salman Khan Impresses Guests With Stylish Dance Moves to Bollywood Beats at Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Gala Day 2 (Watch Video).

DeepVeer’s Dance At Ambani Pre-Wedding Bash

Deepika and Ranveer Singh dance to Gallan Goodiyan at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre wedding 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/7QgjBeGQTn — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) March 2, 2024

