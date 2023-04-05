Shah Rukh Khan was indeed the highlight of NMACC event which was held in Mumbai over the weekend. Pics and videos of the superstar took to the internet by storm which saw him dancing to "Jhoome Jo Pathaan". However now, a new clip has gone viral online that sees SRK gorging on a paan alongside German fashion blogger and model Caroline Daur. The influencer shared the video on her Instagram and it's cute. Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh Set the Stage on Fire As They Groove to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' at NMACC Gala Day 2 (Watch Viral Video).

Scroll Through the Last Slide to See SRK Gorging on Paan at NMACC:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Daur (@carodaur)

