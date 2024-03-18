Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma always give fans couple goals. Speaking of that, they recently attended a party hosted by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, who is producing the upcoming film Ul Jalool Ishq. In a video shared by paparazzi, Vijay and Tamannaah are seen posing together. At one point, Vijay lovingly looks at his girlfriend as she poses for the paps. That's not all; he also offers to help her with her bag, and Tamannaah's reaction is too cute. Vijay Varma Says He’s ‘Madly in Love’ With Tamannaah Bhatia!.

Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Steal Hearts With Their Cute PDA:

