Lust Stories 2 stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have revealed in a recent interaction if they had sex on their first date. The duo are very much in talk these days for their alleged affair. While speaking with News18, both of them shared their individual first date experience, and gave different answers to the sex querry. While Tamannaah said that she never had sex on first date, Vijay, on the other hand, gave quite an epic reply. The two will be seen together for the first time in Sujoy Ghosh's Lust Stories 2. Lust Stories 2 Trailer: Lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Intimate Scenes Are Sure To Set Your Screens on Fire (View Pics & Watch Video).

During the chit-chat session, when Tamannaah was quizzed if she ever experienced a bad date, she told the portal that she did. She also revealed not getting physical on first date, while Vijay told the news channel, "I must have." Even filmmaker Sujoy, who was part of the interview replied to the question saying, "Not that lucky," making everyone LOL. Tamannaah-Vijay also admitted of indulging in PDA. Lust Stories 2 Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Kajol's Anthology Movie Brings Out Taboo Sexual Plays of Society (Watch Video).

Watch The Full Interview of Lust Stories 2 Stars Below:

Netflix's anthology Lust Stories 2 revolves around four eminent Indian directors who explore sex, desire and love through a series of short films. Apart from Tamannaah-Vijay, the movie also features Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome and Kumud Mishra. It is produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent.

