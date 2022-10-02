Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha is performing okay-ish at the box office. The action thriller which managed to churn more than Rs 10 crore on day one, has earned Rs 12.51 crore on day two in India. The movie also stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf. Vikram Vedha Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan Dish Out A Sumptuous Cinematic Treat! (LatestLY Exclusive!).

Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Update:

#VikramVedha remains low on Day 2... Biz did improve, but the jump is missing... The 2-day total is underwhelming... All eyes on Day 3 [#GandhiJayanti]... Fri 10.58 cr, Sat 12.51 cr. Total: ₹ 23.09 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/8Ax7GH6DhL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2022

