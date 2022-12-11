Anushka Sharma has wished her man Virat Kohli on social media on their five years of togetherness. However, the actress has gone creative and used memes and a few unseen pics of Virushka to mark herAnushkaAnushka wedding anniversary today. Right from a morphed Pari poster to Kohli's sexy specs look, Sharma went witty with the wish. Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma Anniversary: Pics of the Couple to Cherish on Their Special Day.

Anushka Sharma Wishes Virat Kohli:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)