Former Indian skipper, Virat Kohli and his actress wife, Anushka Sharma celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on December 11, 2022. The couple tied the knot in 2017 in Tuscany, Italy and calling their wedding dreamy would be an understatement. Virushka, as their fans like to call them, dated for several years before eventually tying the knot. Over the years, their amazing chemistry and the special bond that they share have reinstated our faith in the institution called marriage. You Beauty! Anushka Sharma Praises Husband Virat Kohli After He Leads India To Victory Over Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022.

Virat and Anushka have given us several moments to cherish forever. From their wedding pictures to formal appearances together, each time, the couple has compelled us to fall in love with them, all over again. In the year 2021, they welcomed their first child, a daughter, Vamika and they can't stop obsessing over her ever since. A power couple, Virat and Anushka are current icons that we all look up to and the more we say, the less it would justify the aura around them. So, without making this article sound like a gush fest, we'll quickly reminisce some of their beautiful memories together. Fans React After Virat Kohli Dedicates 71st International Century To Wife Anushka Sharma and Daughter Vamika.

Here we go...

From Their Holiday Album

Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One From Their Karwa Chauth Celebration

Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Posing as Wedding Guests

Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With Love from Gstaad

Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Just a Pretty Casual, Happy Click

Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

From Diwali Celebration

Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One With Their Daughter, Vamika

Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy wedding anniversary, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2022 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).