Speculation surrounding Nitesh Tiwari's film Ramayana being put on hold due to the search for an actor to play Raavan has been generating industry buzz. According to Pinkvilla, Tiwari and Madhu Mantena had discussions with Yash on January 28 regarding the role of Raavan, with ongoing conversations over the past eight months. While Yash's confirmation is still pending, Madhu remains confident in securing his involvement. An update on Yash's final decision is expected within the next 15 days, bringing clarity to his potential participation in the film. Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in for the character of Lord Ram, while there are rumors suggesting that Alia Bhatt will replace Sai Pallavi to play Sita. In recent weeks, Ranbir Kapoor has been seen visiting the DNEG office to oversee the progress of the film, which has already completed pre-visualization of the world and is now conducting look tests with Ranbir for the role of Lord Ram. Ramayan Postponed? Nope! Producer Madhu Mantena Confirms Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Mythological Film Will Begin Shoot at End of the Year!.

