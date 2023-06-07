In response to recent rumors circulating about the postponement of the highly anticipated project, Ramayan, producer Madhu Mantena has come forward to set the record straight. According to ETimes, Mantena categorically denies the reports, emphasizing that there is no truth to the speculation. He reassured that the production is on track and confirmed that the shoot for Ramayan will indeed commence as scheduled within this year. Ramayan will feature Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Madhu Mantena Clicked With Wife-To-Be Ira Trivedi at Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma’s Grand Eid Party (View Pic).