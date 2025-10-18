Zaira Wasim, best known for her performances in Dangal, Secret Superstar, and The Sky Is Pink, has tied the knot. The former actress shared pictures of herself signing her nikaah document, along with a photo featuring her husband - whose identity she has chosen to keep private. Zaira, who turns 25 on October 23, 2025, stepped away from acting in 2019 to fully devote herself to Islam. Her decision to leave the film industry came at the height of her career, after earning critical acclaim and a National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Dangal. Former Actress Zaira Wasim Supports Woman Wearing Niqab While Eating, Says ‘Purely My Choice’.

Zaira Wasim Got Married

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim_)

