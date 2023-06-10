Zara Hatke Zara Bachke aka ZHZB has finally hit Rs 40 crore mark in India. The rom-com featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan showed a steady response in terms of its box office collection. The total collection of this flick stands at Rs 40.77 crore. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 7: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan Starrer Mints a Total of Rs 37.35 Crore in Its Opening Weekend.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collections

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke remains rock-steady on [second] Fri… Expect a jump in biz over the weekend, has chances of hitting / crossing ₹ 50 cr by Sun night, if the strong trend continues… [Week 2] Fri 3.42 cr [better than Thu 3.24 cr]. Total: ₹ 40.77 cr. #India biz. *National… pic.twitter.com/PawgONv4Xc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)