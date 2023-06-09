Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, received mixed response from the audience. The rom-com helmed by Laxman Utekar has minted a total of Rs 37.35 crore in its opening weekend. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Rom-Com Fails To Leave Critics Entertained.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collections

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke closes Week 1 on an impressive note… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr, Tue 3.87 cr, Wed 3.51 cr, Thu 3.24 cr. Total: ₹ 37.35 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice The Week 1 biz of this *mid-range film* has surpassed all expectations, proving yet… pic.twitter.com/uXa2r3ptzD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2023

