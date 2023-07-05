Zeenat Aman is the queen of throwbacks! The veteran actress, who joined Instagram earlier this year, always treats her fans with throwback pictures. Recently, Zeenat posted a black and white photo from her 1977 film Chhailla Babu and wrote a long note. Sharing details about her outfit, Zeenat Aman wrote, “My outfits in the film were awesomely flamboyant. So what am I wearing here? A black and pink (fake) leather bustier, a matching skirt, a scarf, and knee-high boots. And the entire ensemble was embellished with metallic studs! How's that for an “outfit of the day?” Zeenat Aman Celebrates Pride Month, Veteran Actress Urges People ‘Not To Spread Hate’ (View Post).

Check Out Zeenat Aman's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

