Popular singer Zubeen Garg will be cremated with full state honours on September 23 at a village near Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, September 21. Sarma assured of further investigation into the singer Zubeen Garg's demise. "The Singapore High Commission sent the death certificate of Zubeen Garg, and they mentioned the cause of death is drowning. But this is not a post-mortem report. The post-mortem report is different, and the death certificate is different. We will send the documents to CID. The Chief Secretary of the Assam Government is contacting the Singapore Ambassador to get the post-mortem report as soon as possible," Sarma said. "Union HM Amit Shah has called me 2-3 times today and inquired about our management for the final journey of Zubeen Garg, and he also advised us and assured us that he would help us," he added. Zubeen Garg Demise: Singer’s Last Rites To Be Held at Kamarkuchi Village on September 23, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Popular Singer Died Due to Drowning, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Citing Death Certificate

Guwahati | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "...The Singapore High Commission sent the death certificate of Zubeen Garg, and they mentioned the cause of death is drowning. But this is not a post-mortem report. The post-mortem report is different, and the death certificate is… pic.twitter.com/OJOJzDOBGt — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)