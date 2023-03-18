Kapil Sharma-starrer Zwigato has opened to a dull number at the box office, despite good reviews. Well, as the Nandita Das directorial has managed to earn only Rs 42 lakhs on its first day at the ticket window. To note, the movie had a limited release, hitting only 409 screens. Zwigato Review: Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami's Performance in Nandita Das' Film Gets Thumps Up From Critics.

Zwigato Opening Day BO Collection:

Released at limited screens [409] and shows, #Zwigato puts up a dull score on Day 1… The word of mouth is positive, but it needs to convert into footfalls over the weekend… Fri ₹ 42 lacs. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/WAgPXpGK09 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2023

