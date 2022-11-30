Rejoice! As BTS has been winning many awards at the day two of MAMA 2022. After taking trophies home for Album of the Year, Best Male Group and more, the boy band has added one more feather to their hat. As BTS group has also been crowned with Platinum Award. Congratulations! MAMA 2022: BTS' Proof Wins Album of the Year Daesang at the Award Ceremony!

BTS Wins Platinum Award:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)