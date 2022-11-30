The winners of MAMA Awards 2022 Day two have been announced and without any surprises it's BTS who has won the biggest award (Daesang) of the night. As the Korean band took trophy home for "Proof" as Album Of The Year. Congo to them! MAMA 2022: Stray Kids Wins Yogibo Chill Artist Award at the Prestigious Ceremony!

BTS Wins at MAMA 2022:

‘PROOF’ by BTS wins the #MAMA daesang for Album Of The Year. pic.twitter.com/8laFkGpudp — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)