Coldplay, the iconic British rock band featuring Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Will Champion and manager Phil Harvey, arrived in Mumbai on the evening of January 16. The band is set to perform at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21. Ahead of their much-anticipated shows, lead vocalist and pianist Chris Martin took a moment to pose at the city's iconic Marine Drive. Dressed up in a casual outfit, he posed for the camera. The photo has been shared on the band’s official social media handles with the caption, “We are so happy and grateful to be here in India.” Coldplay 2025 India Tour: Chris Martin and His Girlfriend Dakota Johnson Arrive in Mumbai for ‘Music of the Spheres’ Concert (See Pic).

Chris Martin at Mumbai’s Marine Drive

