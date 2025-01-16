Coldplay has arrived in Mumbai ahead of their highly anticipated Music of the Spheres World Tour concerts at DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21. This marks the band’s second time performing in India since their 2016 Mumbai show. Lead singer Chris Martin was spotted greeting the paparazzi with his signature warm smile as he stepped off the plane. Joining him was his girlfriend Dakota Johnson, adding to the excitement of the arrival. Fans can’t wait for the iconic band to light up the stage with their legendary tunes, and it’s sure to be a show to remember! Coldplay India Tour 2025: Jasleen Royal Set to Become the First Indian Artist to Open for British Band During ‘Music of the Spheres’ Concert in Mumbai.

Dakota Johnson In India

Dakota Johnson (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Chris Martin In Mumbai

