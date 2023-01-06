Dave Bautista in a new interview revealed why had his tattoo of Manny Pacquiao's team logo removed. Back in 2016, the boxer caused a lot of controversy after his homophobic statement. Bautista's whose own mom is a lesbian, couldn't call him a friend any longer and had to get it covered. Dave Bautista Says Working on Guardians of the Galaxy ‘Wasn’t All Pleasant’.

Check Out the Tweet:

Dave Bautista reveals he had a tattoo of Manny Pacquiao's team logo removed after his homophobic statements in 2016: “I had a huge issue with it. It's a personal issue with me, my mom's a lesbian. And I just could no longer call him a friend.” 🔗:https://t.co/VOJSkAHF48pic.twitter.com/xDYREgXdRe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)