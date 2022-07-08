Doja Cat has called out Noah Schnapp after he shared her personal Instagram DMs about setting her up with Stranger Things 4 star Joseph Quinn. The rapper in a live video called the behaviour of Noah a 'snake shit'. Well, now we wonder what Schnapp has to say on this? Noah Schnapp Shares Hilarious DM of Doja Cat Asking Him to Set Her Up With Stranger Things Co-Star Joseph Quinn,

Doja Cat calls out Noah Schnapp for sharing her Instagram DMs without her permission: “The fact that Noah did that […] is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack. That’s like borderline snake shit… that’s like weasel shit.” pic.twitter.com/qXZdmv1K4S — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 8, 2022

