Drake spilled beans on his favourite type of porn to watch, dating and marriage in an interview with Howard Stern. In conversation with him, the rapper talking about the kind of porn he likes to watch stated, “Top. Highest tier of top givers. That’s really what I'm consistently on a daily basis tuned into. Those are the real superstars of the world to me.” About dating he mentioned, “Right now I feel like I get into this habit of dating four or five women to make one woman.” About marriage he stated, “I honestly don’t know. Hopefully, I find somebody.” Snoop Dogg Smokes ‘150 Joints a Day’, Claims His Blunt Roller.

