Disney's Encanto trailer is out! The upcoming animated fantasy-comedy film tells the story of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a wondrous and charmed place called an Encanto. Where, each child has been blessed with a magic powers unique to them, except Mirabel, a young Colombian girl . The beautiful story is a real fun to watch. Encanto is scheduled to be theatrically release in the United States on November 24, 2021.

Check Out Encanto Trailer Below:

