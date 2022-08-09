The Flash star Ezra Miller has reportedly been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont. The Vermont State Police was notified about numerous alcohol bottles being missed from a local residence. The incident allegedly took place on May 1. The surveillance footage indicated Ezra Miller’s involvement. Ezra Miller Faces Accusations of Hosting a Young Mother and Her Children in a Weapon-Filled Farm House.

Ezra Miller Charged With Felony Burglary

Ezra Miller has reportedly been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont. (https://t.co/eMU3oYh93M) pic.twitter.com/aw235QYLBE — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 8, 2022

