A US Border Patrol agent was fatally shot during a traffic stop near Newport, Vermont, close to the Canadian border. The suspect, identified as Felix Baukholt, was reportedly in the US with an expired visa and was killed during the incident on Monday, January 20. The shooting occurred on Interstate 91, prompting the closure of the highway. A 21-year-old woman, identified as Teresa Youngblut, has been arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with assault on a federal officer. She was injured and is recovering in a New Hampshire hospital. Investigators discovered military-grade equipment and firearms during a search of the vehicle involved. Mexico Denies Landing Clearance to US Deportation Flight Carrying Illegal Immigrants, Says Report.

Woman Arrested in Border Agent’s Death

🚨🇺🇸 BORDER PATROL AGENT SHOT: WASHINGTON WOMAN CHARGED A Washington state woman, Teresa Youngblut, 21, is charged in the fatal shooting of U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Maland, 44, during a traffic stop in Vermont. Youngblut allegedly opened fire without warning, while her… https://t.co/vXl5WYksww pic.twitter.com/p6kTCRtRhA — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 25, 2025

