Selena Gomez’s kidney donor Francia Raisa has reportedly reacted to the singer’s statement where she said Taylor Swift is her only real friend in the music industry. And reports suggest that Francia now no longer follows Selena on Instagram.

Francia Raisa no longer follows Selena Gomez on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/qorwxFdN6r — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 6, 2022

