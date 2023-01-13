He Ping is no more. The Chinese director, screenwriter and producer was popularly known for helming Warriors Of Heaven And Earth and Sun Valley, among others. As soon as this news was out, many celebs mourned his death. Even, Indian music composer, AR Rahman mourned the loss of He Ping. Check it out. Vallabhaneni Janardhan, Tollywood Actor-Director, Dies at 63.

AR Rahman Mourns He Ping's Death:

Rest in Peace dear He Ping 🌺….the memories working with you will never fade @SonyPictures #jolintsai pic.twitter.com/uqWnUMuNnX — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 13, 2023

