It looks like actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson might be interested in being the next James Bond, and looks like has pretty good chances as that too, with reports indicating he met the producers of 007, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. With the meeting said to have gone well, it looks like we might be looking at Daniel Craig's successor over here. Daniel Craig Expresses Gratitude for His Role As James Bond, Says He Regrets Complaining About ‘All These Injuries’

Check Out the Tweet:

