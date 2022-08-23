Brad Pitt attended a Buddhist ritual ceremony for the success of his film Bullet Train. Buddhist monks in Tokyo performed a ceremony to ward off bad luck, which was ironic considering his role in the film as Ladybug was very unlucky. That's precisely why they thought it would be fun to do! Brad Pitt’s Case Unlikely To Be Reopened by FBI Following Angelina Jolie’s Lawsuit Alleging Assault.

Watch Video Here:

Actor Brad Pitt attended a Buddhist ritual ceremony in Tokyo for the success of his film 'Bullet Train' pic.twitter.com/x4eV4nC1yt — Reuters (@Reuters) August 23, 2022

