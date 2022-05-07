There are several pictures and videos that are doing rounds on social media from the Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp defamation trial. After the video of the actress sniffing into a tissue paper goes viral, here’s another one from the witness stand. Amber is seen breaking down into tears as she testifies against her ex-husband. She can then be seen wiping away her tears with a tissue and then appears to be posing for the media for a couple of seconds. Netizens have even noticed the camera flashing on her face. Take a look at the video below. Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp Trial: Video Of Actress Sniffing Into Tissue Paper Goes Viral; Twitterati Thinks She Is Snorting Something In Court.

Amber Heard

Netizens Noticed

She even looked over at the photographers — drawn_to_hue (@DrawnHue) May 6, 2022

That Pause

Amber Heard literally posing for the camera with her tissue. You can’t make this shit up. #DeppVsHeard #johnnydepp pic.twitter.com/D1UqyFd1jS — Dee (@tasteofsanity) May 5, 2022

The Details Of That Few Seconds

Amber Turd is FULL of bs. Literally POSED FOR A PHOTO OP with her tissue, waited for the flash, and then wiped her nose with her hand. 💀🙄😂 #DeppVsHeard #DeppHeardTrial #AmberHeardlsALiar #AmberHeard #JusticeForJohnny #AmberTurd #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser pic.twitter.com/gHQU0PWqCa — Garbage Dump Daddy (@Clownery_R_Us) May 5, 2022

Twitterati Doesn't Think She Is Emotional

Amber Heard is so manipulative, you can literally see her pull out a tissue and give someone a look so they take a picture and she isn't even crying! pic.twitter.com/OiaYfA9hyE — Kazz (@Darker_Kazz) May 5, 2022

