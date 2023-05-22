In a stunning turn of events, Iam Tongi emerged as the victor of American Idol 2023. From the first auditions to the nail-biting finale, Tongi captivated the audience with his raw talent and emotional performances. With each note he sang, he exuded passion and authenticity that resonated deeply with both the judges and viewers. His original song, I'll Be Seeing You, showcased his unique artistry and left everyone in awe. The judges also took turns in the spotlight, with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan each performing a few of their hits. Katy Perry to Be Temporarily Replaced on American Idol with ‘Big Time’ Star While She Performs at King Charles’ Coronation.

Check Out The Latest News Here:

Iam Tongi has won Season 21 of #AmericanIdol. pic.twitter.com/pZ80kR7HCJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)