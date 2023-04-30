Katy and Lionel, 73, will both perform at the much-anticipated concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle. And Katy recently revealed that she's "so grateful" to have been invited to sing at the upcoming event. The pop star is already an ambassador for one of the monarch's charities, and she's now looking forward to the concert. Speaking about her invite, Katy told ExtraTV, "It was very regal, it was like a cursive I have never seen. I loved it. It was so beautiful and it was so grateful to get the honour because actually I am an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, which primarily focuses on ending child trafficking, which is a huge issue of our time and it just aligned with all my values."
"I'm also an ambassador for UNICEF. And as a mother I know first-hand these innocent children need help, they need to be helped. So I'm just going there as an ambassador and they asked me to sing and it all aligned." Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom thinks it's "cool" that Katy will perform at the coronation concert. Katy Perry Reveals She Wants to Quit Drinking, Says She Made a Promise to Orlando Bloom and Is Over a Month Sober.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2023 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).