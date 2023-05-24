In a season that was already filled with controversy, it looks like Katy Perry might also have had enough as the pop-star reportedly wants to 'quit' her position as a judge on American Idol. The reports state that Perry feels the show is edited in a way to make her look like the "nasty judge" and is repeatedly "thrown under the bus" by the producers. King Charles III Coronation: Video of Katy Perry Struggling To Find Her Seat at Westminster Abbey Goes Viral – WATCH.

Check Out the Reports:

