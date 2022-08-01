The official trailer of Star Wars series, Andor is finally unveiled by the makers today. And well, going by the 2.24 minute video, we see that the story of the show will revolve around Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) evolution from revolution-averse refugee to rebel spy. FYI, the show's first three-episode will premiere on September 21 on Disney+. Andor Teaser Trailer: Diego Luna Returns to Fight the Empire in This First Look at His Rogue One Spinoff! (Watch Video).

Watch Andor Trailer Below:

