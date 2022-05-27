Set five years before Rogue One, Diego Luna is all set to reprise his role as Cassian Andor in Andor. The series will see Andor take the fight against the Galactic Empire and he will be joined by Stellan Skarsgard here as well. The series will take place over the course of a year and will consist of 12 episodes. Andor premieres on Disney+ on August 31, 2022. Andor: Diego Luna's Star Wars Spinoff Confirmed For a Second Season by Stellan Skarsgård!

Check Out The Trailer Below:

