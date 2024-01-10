Angela Bassett and Mel Brooks received honourary Oscars at the 2024 Governors Awards. Bassett, known for her iconic roles from Tina Turner to Wakanda's queen, acknowledged the 10 Black women who've won Academy Awards and called for more opportunities for people of colour in the film industry. On the other hand, after receiving the award, Brooks humorously vowed never to sell his second Oscar, jokingly admitting to having sold his first. He won the best original screenplay award for The Producers in 1968 and quipped, "I miss it so much... I never should have sold it." The ceremony attracted A-list stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper, and Natalie Portman. Angela Bassett To Receive Honorary Oscar at Governors Awards 2023.

