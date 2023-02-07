Looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Five is off to a good start as early reactions for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are positive. Many reactions are saying that the film finally answers where the "Multiverse Saga" is headed next with Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror being a menacing foe. Let's check out what some of the early reactions are saying. Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: A New Dynasty is Teased in Promo of Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors' Upcoming Marvel Film (Watch Video).

A Blast!

‘ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA’ was a BLAST and the best movie of the trilogy. Crazy fight scenes and a PHENOMENAL villain, #Kang RULES, MODOK is exactly what I was expecting and I cannot wait what’s to come from this Phase 5. Be sure to stay for that post credit scene 🫣 pic.twitter.com/6FZMvZd2Gr — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) February 7, 2023

Inventive!

Paul Rudd retains his Marvel charmer status, but it’s Michelle Pfeiffer and Jonathan Majors who make the rambunctiously inventive “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” one of the studio’s buzziest titles. @MarvelStudios @antman @GALECA @SFBAFCC @mercnews pic.twitter.com/Gp5QPn2aZg — Randy Myers (@soitsrandy) February 7, 2023

Jonathan Majors Conquers!

PHASE 5 HAS BEGUN! The new #AntMan movie is like a psychedelic rollercoaster full of frightening & hilarious oddities, plus one VERY menacing Kang. Big STAR WARS vibes meet the MCU at its freakiest & most inventive. MODOK is a riot, but Jonathan Majors conquers. Loved the ride! pic.twitter.com/gdJqHld3rT — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 7, 2023

A Solid Start!

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA is a blast, and finally answers some of the "where is the MCU going?" questions. Takes a minute to pick up, but has some great action scenes, creative visuals and a terrific villain in Kang. A solid start to Phase 5. #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/SaAwnZwOre — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) February 7, 2023

A Visual Feast!

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP QUANTUMANIA is a VISUAL FEAST packed w/ SURPRISES (big & small). A WILD RIDE from start to finish. Jonathan Majors CONQUERS as Kang, the Dynasty is here. Paul Rudd is as lovable as ever & 2 Post Credit scenes!#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania #Quantumania pic.twitter.com/oHJwrKtwy3 — Ashley Saunders (@ThatAshleyErin) February 7, 2023

Best of the Trilogy!

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is the best of the trilogy. Higher stakes, dangers & repercussions. Its also got one the best MCU villains in #Kang. As soon as #JonathanMayors comes in, its his show. Kang is a scary lean-mean multiverse big baddie. Also, 2 cool post credits scenes. pic.twitter.com/t1V8HP2dsO — Fico (@FicoCangiano) February 7, 2023

