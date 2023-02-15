Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has opened to mixed reviews and it seems to be the second worst-reviewed MCU movie on Rotten Tomatoes. Having a "Rotten" rating with a score of 53% at the time of writing, the Paul Rudd-starrer joins the ranks of Eternals which holds a "Rotten" rating of 47%. Ant-Man and the Wasp - Quantumania Review: Paul Rudd's Marvel Film Opens to Mixed Reviews From Critics, Call the Movie 'Underdeveloped' and 'Busy'.

Check Out the Tweet:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania currently holds a 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the second-ever film in the MCU to receive a "Rotten" rating.https://t.co/zWRXdlQ5lQ pic.twitter.com/akhWemBPqR — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) February 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)