The initial reviews for Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's Anyone but You are out, and netizens are captivated by the delightful chemistry between the leads. The film follows Bea and Ben, whose promising first date sours. Yet, they masquerade as a perfect couple at a destination wedding in Australia. Their ruse to maintain appearances sparks comedic chaos, unraveling unexpected twists and challenges, setting the stage for a romantic rollercoaster audiences eagerly anticipate. Sydney Sweeney Stuns in Sheer Elegance at ‘Anyone But You’ Premiere, Flaunts Her Figure in a White Gown (View Pics).

See Netizens Reactions to Anyone But You Here:

Christmas Delight

now watching the cinematic event of christmas, #AnyoneButYou pic.twitter.com/5d3OaisrMF — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) December 19, 2023

Entertaining

ANYONE BUT YOU did exactly what a rom-com was supposed to do. The bickering, the bantering, the running to get the girl, the adorably cheesy speeches. Formulaic yes, but the formula still worked & it entertained me silly. Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell were stunning.#AnyoneButYou pic.twitter.com/BpNcM0o6h0 — Rama Got Run Over By a Reindeer 🎄 🎅 (@RamasScreen) December 19, 2023

Best Cast

thank you to whoever cast Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell in a rom-com together. #AnyoneButYou pic.twitter.com/KSzLtT9SBq — deserted scope ⚰️📑 (@DesertedScope) December 16, 2023

Rom-Com Banger

#AnyoneButYou is a banger of a rom-com that’s as laugh out loud funny as it is charming and sweet. Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are unsurprisingly electric together and both show that they have true comedic talent that, along with their chemistry, carries the film! pic.twitter.com/T9yCQTMRy8 — Nick’s Flicks Fix (@nicksflicksfix) December 18, 2023

Perfect Rom-Com

WE ARE SO BACK!! A textbook rom-com that uses Shakespearean tropes to perfection. Glen Powell & Sydney Sweeney’s chemistry is incredible, and their comedic timing was spot on. After a rocky beginning, Will Gluck sealed the deal & made such a fun movie! #AnyoneButYou @AnyoneButYou https://t.co/wo0tK6uZZo — manda (@amxndareviews) December 19, 2023

Sexy and Steamy

#AnyoneButYou is SEXY, STEAMY & offers an unexpectedly great time! Glen Powell & Sydney Sweeney have electrifying chemistry that keeps you smiling. Reminiscent of an early 2000’s rom com, it makes for a perfect date night! pic.twitter.com/GDKDrKFmJP — Shahbaz 🇵🇸 The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) December 12, 2023

Just Hit The Spot

I had a lot of fun with Anyone But You. Glen Powell continues to showcase A+ star power, while his chemistry with Sydney Sweeney sizzles. Is it a predictable romantic comedy? Yes. Did it very much hit the spot? Also yes.@AnyoneButYou #AnyoneButYou pic.twitter.com/QickcBl67C — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) December 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)