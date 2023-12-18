Sydney Sweeney commanded attention at the Sydney premiere of Anyone But You, where she made a dazzling red carpet entrance. The American actress, who returned to Australia where the film was shot, turned heads in a striking sheer white gown that showcased her figure. The gown left little to the imagination, highlighting her ample bust, complemented by a cream bra. Sydney completed her look with towering white heels and minimal accessories, opting for a glistening cocktail ring. Her show-stopping appearance marked her presence at the forefront of celebrity arrivals for the event. Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s Anyone But You Trailer Premieres in Theatres! (Watch Video).

Sydney Sweeney At Anyone But You Premiere In Australia

Sydney Sweeney attend "Anyone But You" Sydney Premiere. pic.twitter.com/ANQweXBoPh — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) December 18, 2023

Sydney Sweeney at "Anyone But You" Sydney Premiere. pic.twitter.com/eyyNYrzPVX — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) December 18, 2023

