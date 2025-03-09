Alejandro González Iñárritu’s highly anticipated untitled film, starring Tom Cruise in the lead role, has encountered a delay in its UK shoot after veteran actor John Goodman sustained a hip injury on set. Warner Bros’ spokesperson confirmed the incident to Variety, stating, “Actor John Goodman experienced a hip injury. He received immediate medical attention that led to a brief delay in shooting to allow him time to recover. The production resumes shooting next week following John’s full recovery.” Also featuring Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons and Riz Ahmed, the film is slated for a theatrical release in October 2026. Tom Cruise’s Upcoming Film With Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu to Hit Theaters on October 2, 2026.

