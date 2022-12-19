"Never bet against James Cameron" has never been more relevant than now as Avatar: The Way of Water has completely crushed the box office. Earning a whopping $434 Million worldwide during its opening weekend, the film has already earned itself a spot in the top 10 highest grossing films of the year. Avatar The Way of Water Movie Review: James Cameron's Sci-Fi Sequel Is a Spectacular Visual Treat That Revels in Deep World-Building! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

